Black Casement Windows Create Sleek Modern Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on September 25, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Mt. Washington, PA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
For this project, we worked with R.J. Steele Construction to find the perfect windows for their two new construction homes located in Mt. Washington, PA. The new construction homes are identical style modern homes, featuring wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The homes also feature large picture windows throughout. The end result allows for light to enter the homes from all slides.
