Black Casement Windows Create Sleek Modern Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 25, 2018

aesthetic of casement window style

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Mt. Washington, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    New Construction

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

For this project, we worked with R.J. Steele Construction to find the perfect windows for their two new construction homes located in Mt. Washington, PA. The new construction homes are identical style modern homes, featuring wood casement windows with exterior aluminum cladding. The homes also feature large picture windows throughout. The end result allows for light to enter the homes from all slides. 


