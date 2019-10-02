<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Fiberglass Windows Modernize Gibsonia Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 2, 2019

Before

Front exterior view of white home with white windows

After

black window on white house

Project Scope

This Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their windows and put new life back into their grand home.

One of the main goals of upgrading their windows was to modernize the home. The homeowners had modernized their decor and the inside of their home and wanted the outside of their home to match.

The whole-home replacement really upgraded the overall look of the home. The black windows make a striking — and contemporary — statement against the white home. The homeowners love how the black windows play a key role in tying together all of their modern decor on the inside and are extremely happy with the replacement!




