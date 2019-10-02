Black Fiberglass Windows Modernize Gibsonia Home

This Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their windows and put new life back into their grand home.

One of the main goals of upgrading their windows was to modernize the home. The homeowners had modernized their decor and the inside of their home and wanted the outside of their home to match.

The whole-home replacement really upgraded the overall look of the home. The black windows make a striking — and contemporary — statement against the white home. The homeowners love how the black windows play a key role in tying together all of their modern decor on the inside and are extremely happy with the replacement!