<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Replacement Windows Update Beaver Falls Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on August 27, 2020

Before

Exterior view of split-level home with white windows and black shutters

After

Exterior view of split-level home with new black wood windows.

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Beaver Falls, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

This Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted new windows that would improve both the curb appeal and energy efficiency of their home. 

The homeowner was looking for a more modern update, but wanted to be sure the new look still complemented their home.

We installed black wood casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The style and color of the new windows are modern, yet still match the home. The update also helps improve the energy efficiency of the home and our homeowners couldn't be happier with the end result!




Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now