Black Replacement Windows Update Beaver Falls Home

This Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted new windows that would improve both the curb appeal and energy efficiency of their home.

The homeowner was looking for a more modern update, but wanted to be sure the new look still complemented their home.

We installed black wood casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The style and color of the new windows are modern, yet still match the home. The update also helps improve the energy efficiency of the home and our homeowners couldn't be happier with the end result!