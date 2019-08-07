Black Windows and Doors Modernize State College Home
on August 7, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Our State College homeowners wanted to revitalize and update the exterior of their home.
We wanted to modernize the home and keep a cohesive look among the multitude of windows and doors being replaced. The homeowners also wanted to keep the unique color of one of their original doors. We installed new black wood casement windows and new black fiberglass entry doors.
The installation went smoothly. The finished result is a beautifully modernized home with black windows that are much more energy efficient as well.
