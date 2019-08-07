<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Black Windows and Doors Modernize State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on August 7, 2019

Before

Casement windows on red brick home before replacement

After

New black wood casement windows on red brick home

Project Scope

Our State College homeowners wanted to revitalize and update the exterior of their home.

We wanted to modernize the home and keep a cohesive look among the multitude of windows and doors being replaced. The homeowners also wanted to keep the unique color of one of their original doors. We installed new black wood casement windows and new black fiberglass entry doors.

The installation went smoothly. The finished result is a beautifully modernized home with black windows that are much more energy efficient as well.




Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now