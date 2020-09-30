Black Windows Transform Pittsburgh Home

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update a variety of of windows in their home and also had a spot in their laundry room where they wanted to add a window. They wanted a more modern look that would complement their home and also knew the laundry room window needed to pair well with the rest of the home given its prominent location on the exterior of the home.

When replacing the front picture window and surrounding windows, our goal was to modernize and upgrade both the interior and exterior of the home in a way that would still be cohesive with the Craftsman style of the home. Black casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series paired beautifully with the stone work on the front of the home..

The laundry room window, while the smallest, was also the most interesting part of the project due to its location high up in the point of the roof. We needed a window that would look natural with the shape of the roof, which generally rules out square or rectangle shapes because they would create odd spaces and lines in conjunction with the slant of the roof. Given the rectangular shape of the other windows, this was quite the conundrum. In the end the answer was actually found on the entry door. The arched entry-door left us with the great option of one of our customized windows to match the arch of the entry door. The arch allowed for a matching style with the roof and also allowed for the window to tie in extremely well with the overall style of the home.

The windows turned out beautifully, giving the home a modern upgrade without sacrificing the original Craftsman style of the home.