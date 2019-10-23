Black Windows Update Modern Home In State College
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on October 23, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to update the old windows on their modern home. They wanted to update to give a better and deeper color to their faded black windows.
The homeowners wanted better sight lines in their home, so in order to reduce the number of obstructions we installed larger fixed casements. We also utilized awning windows to allow for a cleaner view and functionality.
The updated windows give the homeowners a much better view. They also allow for improved airflow and have upgraded the overall exterior appeal of the home.
