Black Windows Update Traditional Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on February 13, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Park, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Front of Home
Products Used:
The homeowner of this South Park, PA home wanted to replace the windows in the front of their home with more energy efficient ones that would be easily maintained. We installed black fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. The beautiful new windows not only match, but modernize the home in a classic way that matches the brick home's overall aesthetic.
