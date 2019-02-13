<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black Windows Update Traditional Brick Home

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on February 13, 2019

south park home gets new fiberglass double hung windows

Project Scope

The homeowner of this South Park, PA home wanted to replace the windows in the front of their home with more energy efficient ones that would be easily maintained. We installed black fiberglass double-hung windows for this project. The beautiful new windows not only match, but modernize the home in a classic way that matches the brick home's overall aesthetic.


