Bow to Bay Transformation in Conneaut

The old bow window on this Conneaut, Pennsylvania, home was drafty. Because it is such a large window, the homeowners wanted to address the inefficiency immediately.

The homeowners didn't want to change the aesthetic of the outside or inside of their home, so finding a replacement window that would match their current one was of utmost importance.

We replaced the old bow window with a beautiful wood bay window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. Where the old window had operable double-hung windows, the new window provides a more open view thanks to two operable casements.

The homeowners are happy that the bay window improves the energy efficiency of the living room without drastically changing the look of the home. They also enjoy the new between-the-glass blinds.