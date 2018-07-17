<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Bow Window Allows for Year-Round Use of Living Room

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on July 17, 2018

Before

Wood Bay Window Replacement

After

Wood Bay Window Replacement After

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Cranberry Township, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    1970

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Above the Garage

  • Products Used:

    Bow Windows, Wood Windows

Year-round use was the main reason these Cranberry Township homeowners were looking to replace their bay window. For this project, we replaced their 20-foot bay window with a modern and more energy efficient wood bow window. The customers chose to use wood with an aluminum clad exterior. The exterior aluminum cladding helps protect the wood from the elements.






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now