Bow Window Allows for Year-Round Use of Living Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on July 17, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Cranberry Township, PA
Age of Structure:
1970
Area of Structure Involved:
Above the Garage
Products Used:
Year-round use was the main reason these Cranberry Township homeowners were looking to replace their bay window. For this project, we replaced their 20-foot bay window with a modern and more energy efficient wood bow window. The customers chose to use wood with an aluminum clad exterior. The exterior aluminum cladding helps protect the wood from the elements.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.