<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Bright New Fiberglass Full-Light Door Revitalizes Dull Entryway

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 2, 2019

Bright green front door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The old door on this State College home was dull, lifeless, and had a lot of damage. 

The homeowner wanted a new door that would brighten up the exterior of the home and make the entryway the focal point of the home.

A beautiful new full-light entry door with a bright green finish brings a pop of color to the entry and revitalizes the outside of the home.






Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now