Bright New Fiberglass Full-Light Door Revitalizes Dull Entryway
on May 2, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry Door
Products Used:
The old door on this State College home was dull, lifeless, and had a lot of damage.
The homeowner wanted a new door that would brighten up the exterior of the home and make the entryway the focal point of the home.
A beautiful new full-light entry door with a bright green finish brings a pop of color to the entry and revitalizes the outside of the home.
