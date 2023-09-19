Pella Pittsburgh's Commercial Team recently finished the installation of new Pella Lifestyle aluminum-clad wood windows in the Chartiers Houston High School located in Washington, PA. We were able to keep the exterior aesthetics including the Brick Red color that was important to the school district, provide a fresh look to the school and significantly improve the thermal performance over the old existing aluminum windows. This in turn will provide better comfort for the students and staff and offer them a better learning environment! We partnered directly with Reggie Hale, Facilities director of Chartiers Houston School District, who stated, "Working with Pella Windows on our window replacement at our high school was one of the best construction experiences that I have had as a facilities director.” We take great pride in being easy to work with! It only took a couple of meetings to land on our beautiful, high-performing Lifestyle Aluminum Clad/Wood Offering. Our Brick Red Enduraclad exterior was a perfect match to their school colors and made this selection an easy choice. We stuck with the success of the previous operability, providing them with a combination of fixed and awning units.









