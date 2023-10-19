<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Clairton Inn Apartments: 2023 American Institute of Architects Winner

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 19, 2023

Project Scope

DESCRIPTION

The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. This corner building had original arched window openings which required Pella Reserve Traditional windows as their replacement. Our team worked with the architects on this project to accomplish a few main goals:

  • Getting a low-maintenance product that's easy to install
  • Long-lasting, durable windows
  • Good thermal and energy performance
  • Blend cohesively with the surrounding new and old buildings

They chose a mix of Pella awning and casement windows made of fiberglass to update these apartments. This design leverages a new affordable housing project to help reestablish a traditional main street in the heart of the rust-belt city of Clairton, PA. The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. Clairton Inn Apartments labeled 2023 Winner at The AIA Pittsburgh Event!  

MORE PROJECT DETAILS

  • Architect: LGA Partners, LP (Pittsburgh PA)
  • Builder: Mistick Construction Developer: Mon Valley Initiative - Clairton Inn, LP
  • Home or Building Style: New Construction, Renovation, Multi-Family, Mixed use first floor
  • Construction Partner: Mistick Construction
  • Photo Credit: Alexander Denmarsh (street level photos), Maya Puskaric Huang/ Tyler Newpol (aerials)






Gallery Photo 1

