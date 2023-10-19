Clairton Inn Apartments: 2023 American Institute of Architects Winner

DESCRIPTION

The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. This corner building had original arched window openings which required Pella Reserve Traditional windows as their replacement. Our team worked with the architects on this project to accomplish a few main goals:

Getting a low-maintenance product that's easy to install

Long-lasting, durable windows

Good thermal and energy performance

Blend cohesively with the surrounding new and old buildings

They chose a mix of Pella awning and casement windows made of fiberglass to update these apartments. This design leverages a new affordable housing project to help reestablish a traditional main street in the heart of the rust-belt city of Clairton, PA. The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. Clairton Inn Apartments labeled 2023 Winner at The AIA Pittsburgh Event!

