Clairton Inn Apartments: 2023 American Institute of Architects Winner
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on October 19, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Business - New Construction and Renovation
Industry:
Replacement
Location:
Clairton, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Building
Products Used:
DESCRIPTION
The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. This corner building had original arched window openings which required Pella Reserve Traditional windows as their replacement. Our team worked with the architects on this project to accomplish a few main goals:
- Getting a low-maintenance product that's easy to install
- Long-lasting, durable windows
- Good thermal and energy performance
- Blend cohesively with the surrounding new and old buildings
They chose a mix of Pella awning and casement windows made of fiberglass to update these apartments. This design leverages a new affordable housing project to help reestablish a traditional main street in the heart of the rust-belt city of Clairton, PA. The historic Clairton Inn became the foundation for a new, contextual design that includes 49 new apartment units and amenity spaces over a new ground-floor retail. Clairton Inn Apartments labeled 2023 Winner at The AIA Pittsburgh Event!
MORE PROJECT DETAILS
- Architect: LGA Partners, LP (Pittsburgh PA)
- Builder: Mistick Construction Developer: Mon Valley Initiative - Clairton Inn, LP
- Home or Building Style: New Construction, Renovation, Multi-Family, Mixed use first floor
- Construction Partner: Mistick Construction
- Photo Credit: Alexander Denmarsh (street level photos), Maya Puskaric Huang/ Tyler Newpol (aerials)
