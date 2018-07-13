New Employee Spotlight: Commercial Sales Associate Pia Naditch

We are excited to announce that the newest addition to our commercial team in the Pittsburgh division, Pia Naiditch. Pia joined our Gunton-Pella Family on June 23rd.

Pia has a Bachelor's degree in Interior Architecture and she's been looking for an opportunity to become a sales rep since she graduated. She's excited to be on the commercial sales team and is looking forward to the connections made with architecture firms, studying drawings and learning more about the technical details of our windows. Pia said, "I am specifically happy to be working at Gunton because of the value placed on employees. It appears to me that people love working here and remain here for a long time and that is not something to take for granted."

So far her favorite part about Gunton is the people and how everyone always offers their help. She said, "Even the busiest person reassures you that they are available to help."

Outside of work Pia has 3 young children. In between work and her kids she tries to fit running and lifting weights into her busy schedule. Along with constantly trying to solve her craving for hot and sour soup!

We're excited for Pia and her family to be joining ours and can't wait to see how she succeeds with us here as a sales associate.