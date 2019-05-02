Contemporary Condominium with Fiberglass Windows Enters Pittsburgh's Strip District

ABOUT THE PROJECT LOCATION

Forte Condominiums is a new building providing sophisticated living in Pittsburgh's iconic Strip District. Pella of Pittsburgh was excited to work with the teams at Indovina Associates Architects and Franjo Construction to help bring the vision of a condo with classic style and a contemporary flair to life.

Forte has a limited collection of fifty residences, including one-, two-, and three-bedroom options, each with private balconies. Other great amenities of this new condominium are the indoor parking, fitness center, and privately accessible green space. Thanks to its location in the historic Strip District, residents of this new construction will be just steps away from biking and walking trails, restaurants, and shops.

PROJECT DETAILS

Windows are a key factor when it comes to setting the tone of a building and we knew that our signature Impervia fiberglass windows would be the ideal fit for the Forte’s blend of classic style and modern comfort.

WINDOW AND DOORS FOR A CONTEMPORARY FEEL

The Forte building features a mix of our window and door styles, including direct set windows, casement windows, and sliding patio doors. All of these items together create an abundance of uninterrupted glass space for an ultra-contemporary look.

With the extra glass space, these windows and doors aid in bringing in lots of natural light to make the condos feel even larger. The casement windows bring ease of use and fresh air to the condos, while the sliding patio doors provide easy access to the balconies for residents to enjoy.

THE RIGHT WINDOW MATERIAL FOR UNIQUE NEEDS

Some interesting features of this condominium are the frame extensions and the large floor-to-ceiling direct sets that create a contemporary feel. The fiberglass material chosen is perfect for this building, as it adds to the modern look while also having fantastic durability.

Fiberglass can withstand the demands of a commercial building and handle the wear and tear that comes in a large living space with many people. The black finish on the windows and doors is also perfect for the style of the building. It goes well with the mix of white siding, dark bricks, and wood balcony area.

WORK WITH PELLA OF PITTSBURGH

Overall, we are happy that our Pittsburgh Commercial team could be the window experts for this stunning condominium. Contact us today to get started on your own project with the team at Pella!