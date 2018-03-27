Custom New Construction Home by Costa Homebuilders

One of our latest projects with Costa Homebuilders was done over the course of the last year and a half, and the results truly speak for themselves. This project is in the Jefferson Hills Area, a part of the Thomas Jefferson School district. Wood windows were used throughout the home in a variety of custom sizes.

Aesthetically, the windows are brown aluminum cladding on the exterior and a pre-finished white on the interior and have a custom 1 wide by 4 high grille pattern.

The entry door is Pella® Brand entry door system with Flemish decorative glass with a wrought iron accessory.

The Pella products, both entry door and windows, turned out beautifully within the whole scheme and process of Costa Homebuilders' custom home and we cannot compliment them enough on an incredible job well done.

