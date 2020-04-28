Custom Pella Entry Door Maintains Charm of McMurray Home

This McMurray, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old but unique entry door that was letting cold air into their entryway. They wanted to replace the old door, but were worried about getting an exact match.

The top of the opening for the entry door was rounded and the homeowners loved the unique charm of that shape. They wanted to keep that unique look and another main concern was matching the inside color and stain of the door to the inside of their entryway and closet door.

The custom wood entry door we installed maintained the charm and unique qualities of the original entry door. The custom replacement door features a rounded top and matches the inside of the entryway perfectly. The new door also much more energy efficient and the homeowners no longer have to deal with cold air drafts in the entryway.