Double Door Entryway Replacement Upgrades Warrendale Home

The homeowner of this Warrendale, PA home felt their old door was bland and simple. Along with updating the aesthetic, they also wanted to eliminate the draft coming in from the old door. We replaced a single entry door with a double door by removing the old door and transoms and installing a double door instead. The beautiful new entry door has made the entrance of the home much more grand. The homeowners are incredibly happy with the updated look of their entryway and the effect it had on the overall look of their home.

