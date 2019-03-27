<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double Door Entryway Replacement Upgrades Warrendale Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on March 27, 2019

Before

before image of warrendale home with new double fiberglass entry door

After

aesthetically beautiful double entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Warrendale, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this Warrendale, PA home felt their old door was bland and simple. Along with updating the aesthetic, they also wanted to eliminate the draft coming in from the old door. We replaced a single entry door with a double door by removing the old door and transoms and installing a double door instead. The beautiful new entry door has made the entrance of the home much more grand. The homeowners are incredibly happy with the updated look of their entryway and the effect it had on the overall look of their home. 

