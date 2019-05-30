Double Window Replacement Opens Up State College Living Room
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 30, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Living Room
Products Used:
This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old windows that weren't energy efficient and also really broke up the beautiful view from the inside of the home to the outside.
We replaced the main window with a new vinyl window which improved the visibility. We also replaced an old double-hung window with a new vinyl double-hung to help provide more energy efficiency.
The new windows improves the overall aesthetic and energy efficiency of the home.
