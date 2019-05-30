<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Double Window Replacement Opens Up State College Living Room

Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 30, 2019

Before

Old double-hung window on State College home

After

New vinyl double-hung window on State College home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner had old windows that weren't energy efficient and also really broke up the beautiful view from the inside of the home to the outside.

We replaced the main window with a new vinyl window which improved the visibility. We also replaced an old double-hung window with a new vinyl double-hung to help provide more energy efficiency.  

The new windows improves the overall aesthetic and energy efficiency of the home.


