Dual Window Replacement Upgrades State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 5, 2019

Before

Old double-hung window on home with white siding

After

New vinyl double-hung window with traditional grille pattern and red shutters

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front of home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

The old windows on this State College, Pennsylvania, home didn't match and were not very energy efficient. 

By replacing the old windows with new vinyl double-hung windows, we were able to help improve the energy efficiency of the home.

The new matching windows also coordinate nicely with the home's red shutters.


Before

Old double-hung windows framed by red shutters

After

vinyl windows with grilles

