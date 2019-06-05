Dull Entry Door Replaced By Yellow Fiberglass Entry Door

The homeowner of this Warrendale, PA home was sick of their dull and drafty brown front entry door that was original to the home. We installed a fiberglass entry door for this project. The old door was a very dull color so the homeowner added a pop of yellow to the front entry door to make it the focal point of the home. The new fiberglass entry door also eliminated the draft that the homeowner often felt in the entryway. The homeowner is very pleased with the look and functionality of the new front entry door.

