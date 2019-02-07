<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Entry Door Replacement Fits Home's Natural Aesthetic

on February 7, 2019

Before

before image of butler home with new fiberglass entry door

After

after image of butler home with new fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Butler, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace their front entry door — a hinged patio door that was original to the home — with something more energy efficient  that fit the look of the rest of the home. The homeowners didn't like the patio door as an entry door, but they still wanted a door that allowed the same amount of natural light into the home.

We installed a black fiberglass entry door with side lights. The homeowners love their beautiful new entry door and are pleased with how it's updated the aesthetic of the home. 

