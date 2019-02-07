Entry Door Replacement Fits Home's Natural Aesthetic

This Butler, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace their front entry door — a hinged patio door that was original to the home — with something more energy efficient that fit the look of the rest of the home. The homeowners didn't like the patio door as an entry door, but they still wanted a door that allowed the same amount of natural light into the home.

We installed a black fiberglass entry door with side lights. The homeowners love their beautiful new entry door and are pleased with how it's updated the aesthetic of the home.