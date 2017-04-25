Entry Door Update in Pennsylvania
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 25, 2017
Project Scope
Products Used:
We replaced the entry door on this beautiful Pennsylvania home with a vibrant red fiberglass entry door. The new entry door gives the home an updated look, and the homeowner is very happy with the project.
We are very happy with how the new door looks and feels. Thanks so much for helping make this happen. We will probably replace the house windows in a few years and will definitely keep you in mind once we are at that stage.
-Andrew
