Entry Door Update in Pennsylvania

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 25, 2017

before and after historic brick home fiberglass door replacement

Project Scope

We replaced the entry door on this beautiful Pennsylvania home with a vibrant red fiberglass entry door. The new entry door gives the home an updated look, and the homeowner is very happy with the project.

We are very happy with how the new door looks and feels. Thanks so much for helping make this happen. We will probably replace the house windows in a few years and will definitely keep you in mind once we are at that stage. 

-Andrew


