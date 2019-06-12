Entryway Replacement Beautifies Pittsburgh Home
on June 12, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
This Pittsburgh homeowner wanted to upgrade their front door and thought it was a great opportunity to upgrade the entryway as a whole.
The homeowner wanted the new door to modernize the space. Rather than relying on the big picture window above the door for natural light, they also wanted the a new entry door that would let in more light.
We installed a beautiful and modern new fiberglass entry door system with big windows to let in more light. Overhead, the upgraded picture window is a huge bonus as well.
