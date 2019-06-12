<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Entryway Replacement Beautifies Pittsburgh Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on June 12, 2019

Before

Old white entry door system

After

New fiberglass entry door system with sidelights

Project Scope

This Pittsburgh homeowner wanted to upgrade their front door and thought it was a great opportunity to upgrade the entryway as a whole.

The homeowner wanted the new door to modernize the space. Rather than relying on the big picture window above the door for natural light,  they also wanted the a new entry door that would let in more light. 

We installed a beautiful and modern new fiberglass entry door system with big windows to let in more light. Overhead, the upgraded picture window is a huge bonus as well.


