Entryway Replacement Beautifies Pittsburgh Home

This Pittsburgh homeowner wanted to upgrade their front door and thought it was a great opportunity to upgrade the entryway as a whole.

The homeowner wanted the new door to modernize the space. Rather than relying on the big picture window above the door for natural light, they also wanted the a new entry door that would let in more light.

We installed a beautiful and modern new fiberglass entry door system with big windows to let in more light. Overhead, the upgraded picture window is a huge bonus as well.