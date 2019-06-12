Family Healthcare Clinic Gets Window Replacement

DESCRIPTION

Our team helped update this healthcare clinic with new windows. One of the main goals of this project was to have windows that performed significantly better in terms of energy efficiency, especially in the areas where people would be within close proximity to the windows. Another priority was achieving a seamless appearance between products. The products chosen for this project were Pella Impervia direct-set awning windows made with fiberglass. This window material was chosen to help improve energy efficiency, plus this material is a more economical solution compared to aluminum. These windows were finished in a Morning Sky Grey color.

