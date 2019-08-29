Fiberglass Entry Door Gives 95-Year-Old Home Pop of Color
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on August 29, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Aspinwall, PA
Age of Structure:
95 years old
Area of Structure Involved:
Entry
Products Used:
The homeowners of this 95-year-old Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, home wanted to update their old and worn out door with something colorful and more durable.
For this project we chose to install a fiberglass entry door. The homeowners are very satisfied with their beautiful new entry door!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.