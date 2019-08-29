<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Entry Door Gives 95-Year-Old Home Pop of Color

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on August 29, 2019

Before

before picture of pittsburgh home entry door

After

after image of pittsburgh home getting new bright fiberglass entry door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Aspinwall, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    95 years old

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowners of this 95-year-old Aspinwall, Pennsylvania, home wanted to update their old and worn out door with something colorful and more durable. 

For this project we chose to install a fiberglass entry door. The homeowners are very satisfied with their beautiful new entry door!


