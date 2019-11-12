Fiberglass Entry Door Upgrades State College Home

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to upgrade their entry door for better energy efficiency and they also wanted a door that would better match their home.

The homeowner had just recently changed the color of their shutters in order to update their home in a small way, and they wanted their new entry door to match the shutters and the updated look.

The new wood-look fiberglass entry door matches the aesthetic perfectly and provides much better energy efficiency for the homeowners. They love how it looks and think it was the perfect fit in their quest to update their home.