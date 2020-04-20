<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Fiberglass Replacement Door Modernizes State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 20, 2020

Before

Wood entry door with sidelights before

After

Black front door with sidelights and white trim on white house

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners had an old door that was dated and failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The homeowners wanted to modernize their entryway and get an entry door that would improve their home's energy efficiency. They weren't tied to the reddish wood stain of their old entry door and wanted to find a different finish that would still match their home.

We replaced their old entry door system with a modern black fiberglass one. We suggested black to the homeowner not only so that it would match the rest of their home but also to add to their goal of modernizing their entryway. The refreshed style of the door and decorative glass sidelights upgraded and modernized the front of their home, greatly improving the curb appeal.


