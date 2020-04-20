Fiberglass Replacement Door Modernizes State College Home

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners had an old door that was dated and failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The homeowners wanted to modernize their entryway and get an entry door that would improve their home's energy efficiency. They weren't tied to the reddish wood stain of their old entry door and wanted to find a different finish that would still match their home.

We replaced their old entry door system with a modern black fiberglass one. We suggested black to the homeowner not only so that it would match the rest of their home but also to add to their goal of modernizing their entryway. The refreshed style of the door and decorative glass sidelights upgraded and modernized the front of their home, greatly improving the curb appeal.