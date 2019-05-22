Fiberglass Replacements Update State College Home

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner had multiple replacements they needed in order to increase the overall energy efficiency of their home.

We replaced an entry door, side door, and double-hung window in this project. We wanted to make sure that all of the replacements were cohesive and matched the overall aesthetic of the home.

The biggest change was made to the entry door. The homeowners wanted to let more light into the entry, so we replaced the existing double doors with one front door framed by sidelights.

The new side door and double hung window match the originals, but improve the home's overall energy efficiency.