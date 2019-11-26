<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Fiberglass Wood Grain Entry Door Upgrades Warrendale Entryway

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 26, 2019

Before

Old green entry door with wreath

After

New wood-look Craftsman-style fiberglass entry door with decorative glass

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Warrnedale, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entrance Door

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to upgrade their entrance door and wanted to replace with a wood door.

In addition to wanting a wood door they also wanted a door that was extremely low maintenance.

In order to give the homeowner the look they wanted as well as the durability, we installed a wood-look fiberglass entry door. This gave the homeowners an entrance door with the look of real wood but with the ease and low maintenance that fiberglass offers. The homeowners love their new door and are relieved to not have to worry about the upkeep.


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now