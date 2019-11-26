Fiberglass Wood Grain Entry Door Upgrades Warrendale Entryway

This Warrendale, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to upgrade their entrance door and wanted to replace with a wood door.

In addition to wanting a wood door they also wanted a door that was extremely low maintenance.

In order to give the homeowner the look they wanted as well as the durability, we installed a wood-look fiberglass entry door. This gave the homeowners an entrance door with the look of real wood but with the ease and low maintenance that fiberglass offers. The homeowners love their new door and are relieved to not have to worry about the upkeep.