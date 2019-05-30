French Door Replacement Upgrades State College Patio
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 30, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This owner of this State College, Pennsylvania, home wanted to upgrade their patio door but keep a similar look.
A beautiful new wood French patio door upgrades the patio but is still in line with the home's aesthetic.
We also managed to install a door with more glass than its predecessor, which the homeowners were ecstatic about!
