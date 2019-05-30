<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
French Door Replacement Upgrades State College Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 30, 2019

Before

Old French patio doors on State College home

After

New wood French patio doors with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Hinged French Patio Doors

This owner of this State College, Pennsylvania, home wanted to upgrade their patio door but keep a similar look.

A beautiful new wood French patio door upgrades the patio but is still in line with the home's aesthetic.

We also managed to install a door with more glass than its predecessor, which the homeowners were ecstatic about!


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

