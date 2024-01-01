<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pittsburgh French Patio Doors

French Doors Offer an Elegant Back Entrance Into Your Home

Bring functional style into a small space with French patio doors. These doors are hinged at the sides and swing open from the center for a welcoming entryway between your home and your patio. Perfect for the high-traffic entertaining area of your home, consider French patio doors to be an elegant bridge connecting your interior living space with the outdoors.

You can even customize your French patio doors to suit your style. Choose between a single or side-by-side configuration, with the option of an inswing or an outswing. Side-by-side French doors even allow for one door to be operable while the other remains stationary.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Wooden French Doors

Colonial, Cape Cod, and Tudor-style homes are among the most common types of architecture in the Pittsburgh area, each of them built with a traditional design. Wooden French doors would make for a seamless addition to any one of those homes, complementing exteriors that already feature multi-paned windows or windows with grilles.

Tudor Style

Pittsburgh is host to a number of Tudor-style homes that have been around for centuries. French patio doors complement the long and narrow-shaped windows that are most common with Tudor-style homes. Not only will these French doors open up your home to more natural light, but they will also integrate well within the manor-style architecture.

French Doors With Screens

It’s less common to see a screen* paired with French patio doors, as opposed to sliding glass doors, but an uncommon touch could be what your traditional home needs. Screens for in-swing hinged patio doors can be produced from a high-transparency InView™ cloth that allows in 14 percent more light and 8 percent more airflow than conventional fiberglass screens. Enhance your home with a screen door that will practically be invisible.

Small French Doors

You don’t need large doors to create a big opening in your home. If you’re living in a smaller home but are looking to add a design element that will maximize your space, narrower French doors can create openings as small as four feet, two inches wide. Even when the doors are open, you’re not having to sacrifice more space. Instead, you’ve bridged the indoors with the outdoors for a more wide open space that offers the best of both environments.

*Warning: Use caution when children or pets are around open windows and doors. Screens are not designed to retain children or pets.

Product Lines

Pittsburgh Climate Recommendations

Insulating Glass

Pella® offers windows with Advanced Low-E Insulating Glass and AdvancedComfort Low-E Insulating Glass, both with argon, to help keep your home insulated from Pittsburgh’s chilly winters and moderate summers.

Weather Protection

Prepare wood patio doors for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers. EnduraClad® and EnduraClad® Plus exterior finishes resist fading and look great for years.

Diverse Climate

Prepare for bitterly cold winters and semi-humid summers with Pella® Impervia®. This strong fiberglass, for both windows and patio doors, is durable enough to withstand extreme heat and subzero cold.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

