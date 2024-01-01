Bring functional style into a small space with French patio doors. These doors are hinged at the sides and swing open from the center for a welcoming entryway between your home and your patio. Perfect for the high-traffic entertaining area of your home, consider French patio doors to be an elegant bridge connecting your interior living space with the outdoors.

You can even customize your French patio doors to suit your style. Choose between a single or side-by-side configuration, with the option of an inswing or an outswing. Side-by-side French doors even allow for one door to be operable while the other remains stationary.

Commonly known as: hinged patio door, swinging patio door, garden door