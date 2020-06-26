Frequently Asked Questions About Entry Doors

When choosing an entry door, many people have a lot of questions; and for good reason! Your entry door is not only a focal point of your home, but it’s also the first impression your guests have of your home as well.

So when you’re considering changing that focal point and first impression, it’s a big deal. While talking to a professional will usually be your best bet to get the most precise answers for your particular situation, there are some broader questions that we’re hoping we’ll be able to answer right away for you!

What materials are there?

Our doors come in both fiberglass and wood. You can, of course, get nearly any amount of glass in your door as well but even if you opt for a full glass door, its frame will still have to be on of the two materials.

Since Pittsburgh experiences different seasons and colder weather, fiberglass makes a great option as it is extremely energy-efficient and can stand up to extreme temperatures.

What material should I choose for my entry door?

What material you should choose depends on your needs and wants. Since there are many historic homes around Pittsburgh, a wood front extry door adds beauty and historical accuracy. For those that are looking for durable, low-maintenance and still beautiful, fiberglass might be a better option for you. Regardless of which material you want, thanks to some more recent technological advances, you’re probably going to be able to get the look you want either way.

How do I pick a color for my entry door?

While this is mainly determined by preference, it can be a good idea to choose a door color that goes with the color scheme you already have within your home. Our sales reps can also be a great source of advice for good color options that will still match your home currently.

Can I get glass in my door?

Yes! From transoms to full glass, you can determine the amount of glass you’d like in your door. For most people, this question comes down to light and privacy.

What different style options are there?

We have options for glass, panels, sidelights, grilles, and a variety of textures, finishes, and colors.

What color options are there for hardware?

Oil Rubbed Bronze, Satin Nickel, Bright Brass, White, Champagne, and many more! For a more exhaustive list, and examples, check out all the hardware options here.

We hope some of these answers answered your entry door questions to get you started, but every home, just like every family, is unique, so don’t be afraid to pick up the phone to ask more specific and unique questions regarding your home.