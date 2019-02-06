Entry Door Replacements Upgrade State College Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on February 6, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Front and Back Entry
Products Used:
The homeowner of this State College, PA home needed both their front and back entry doors replaced due to energy efficiency and the doors being out of date. The homeowner wanted the doors to be cohesive but not match exactly. We installed two fiberglass entry doors for this project. The front entry door is a navy blue color with a white frame and the back door is white. Both doors have updated the aesthetic and improved energy efficiency in the home.
