Entry Door Replacements Upgrade State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on February 6, 2019

front image of state college home with new front and back entry doors

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front and Back Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The homeowner of this State College, PA home needed both their front and back entry doors replaced due to energy efficiency and the doors being out of date. The homeowner wanted the doors to be cohesive but not match exactly. We installed two fiberglass entry doors for this project. The front entry door is a navy blue color with a white frame and the back door is white. Both doors have updated the aesthetic and improved energy efficiency in the home. 


