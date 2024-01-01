<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Pittsburgh Front Doors

Refresh Your Home with a Replacement Front Door

Your home’s front door offers a welcoming presence to guests and passersby alike. Made of fiberglass, steel, or solid wood, front doors also serve as a barrier between your home and the elements. When choosing a new or replacement front door, choose a look and material that reflects the style of you and your home and can stand up to The Steel City’s extreme weather.

Cottage-style homes, Tudors, and row houses are common architectural styles around the greater Pittsburgh area. Whether building new in North Fayette or updating a historic home in Allegheny West, there’s an entry door from Pella to suit.

Commonly known as: exterior front doors, entry door, entrance door

Popular Local Trends & Styles

Front Doors With Glass

Glass on an entry door serves both an aesthetic and practical purpose. There are a number of ways to incorporate glass into a front door design, from windows and decorative glass on the door itself, to sidelights and transoms framing the doorway. The additional light provided by front doors with glass can be especially helpful in dark or narrow row house entryways

Double Entry Doors

When space allows, double doors can make for a truly grand entrance. Historically, double entry doors were often featured under a transom window or pediment to make a statement on the front of the home. Today, those features, or even sidelights flanking either side, are still commonly seen with double doors.

Contemporary Front Door

Whether building a new home or reviving an older one, a modern entry door can freshen up the exterior of your home. No longer reserved for only the most contemporary of homes, black front doors and window frames are trending among homeowners of all styles. Pull a sleek look together with minimalist hardware in high-contrast finishes like polished chrome or matte black.

Pittsburgh Climate Recommendations

Low-E Protection

Keep warm in the winter and cool in the summer by helping to reduce the loss of climate controlled air from your home. Doors with Low-E insulating glass can help keep your home insulated.

Fiberglass Entry Doors

For good insulation and protection from drafts and leaks, choose fiberglass entry doors.

Weather Protection

Winter cold and snow can impact your front door, depending on its finish, the location, the direction it faces, and whether or not there’s an overhang. Heavy air moisture levels can impact a wood door more than other materials like fiberglass.

Why Choose Pella?

  • Customized with You in Mind

    Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.

  • Built to Last

    Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.

  • We Come to You

    An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.

Explore Your Options with an Expert

A Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh expert can help you pick out a window that fits your home — and your style. Find your local Pella representative to schedule a free in-home consultation, measurement, and estimate.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does an entry door cost?
Do I need to finish my Pella entry door?
What glass options are available on Pella entry doors?
How long is the factory prefinish warranty on entry doors?