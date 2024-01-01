Pittsburgh Front Doors
Refresh Your Home with a Replacement Front Door
Your home’s front door offers a welcoming presence to guests and passersby alike. Made of fiberglass, steel, or solid wood, front doors also serve as a barrier between your home and the elements. When choosing a new or replacement front door, choose a look and material that reflects the style of you and your home and can stand up to The Steel City’s extreme weather.
Cottage-style homes, Tudors, and row houses are common architectural styles around the greater Pittsburgh area. Whether building new in North Fayette or updating a historic home in Allegheny West, there’s an entry door from Pella to suit.
Popular Local Trends & Styles
Front Doors With Glass
Double Entry Doors
Contemporary Front Door
Pittsburgh Climate Recommendations
Low-E Protection
Fiberglass Entry Doors
Weather Protection
Why Choose Pella?
Customized with You in Mind
Pella windows and doors are made specifically for your home because one size doesn't fit all. With access to many materials, colors and options, including exclusive snap-in options for shades, blinds and grilles, along with smart home products and a proprietary finishing process that helps provide a quality finish.
Built to Last
Pella products are backed by some of the strongest warranties in the business. When installed by a Pella branch, your project is backed by our Pella Care Guarantee. See the written limited warranty for details, including exceptions and limitations, or contact Pella Customer Service at 877-473-5527.
We Come to You
An in-home consultation can help you explore all options and get a professional opinion on what will work best for you. During the consultation, local window professionals can come to your home to assess your window replacement needs and understand your priorities and budget.