<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Garden Theater Block Residences Get a Window Replacement

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on September 22, 2023

1597_header

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Commercial

  • Location:

    Pittsburgh, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    N/A

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Building

  • Products Used:

    Awning Windows, Casement Windows

DESCRIPTION

After a multi-decade challenge of stalled redevelopment, Q Development entered phase 2 of revamping the Garden Theater Block after completing the renovation of the Frederick Osterling-designed Bradberry Apartments with its partner Trek Development Group in 2018. The historic Garden Theater includes three studio apartments, a first-floor restaurant, and a shared lobby with an adjacent new construction building featuring 50 apartments. The block features a centralized courtyard for all tenants along with other amenities and bicycle parking. The Garden Theater's marquee sign has been reinstalled and the exterior restoration of the theater is complete. Q and Trek continue to work closely with Allegheny City Central Association to advance community interests to ensure that the Garden Theater block once again becomes a mainstay of the Northside.

Pella was proud to contribute to this noteworthy project by providing a combination of high-quality, black awning and casement windows for a window replacement project. We were able to install new windows throughout the entire building to provide a modern touch and enhance the building's functionality. 

MORE PROJECT DETAILS

Architect: Perfido Weiskopf Wagstaff + Goettel (PWWG) Architects, Pittsburgh PA

Builder: Mistick Construction

Developer: Trek Development Group and Q Development with help from the Urban Redevelopment Authority


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now