Garden Theater Block Residences Get a Window Replacement

DESCRIPTION

After a multi-decade challenge of stalled redevelopment, Q Development entered phase 2 of revamping the Garden Theater Block after completing the renovation of the Frederick Osterling-designed Bradberry Apartments with its partner Trek Development Group in 2018. The historic Garden Theater includes three studio apartments, a first-floor restaurant, and a shared lobby with an adjacent new construction building featuring 50 apartments. The block features a centralized courtyard for all tenants along with other amenities and bicycle parking. The Garden Theater's marquee sign has been reinstalled and the exterior restoration of the theater is complete. Q and Trek continue to work closely with Allegheny City Central Association to advance community interests to ensure that the Garden Theater block once again becomes a mainstay of the Northside.

Pella was proud to contribute to this noteworthy project by providing a combination of high-quality, black awning and casement windows for a window replacement project. We were able to install new windows throughout the entire building to provide a modern touch and enhance the building's functionality.

MORE PROJECT DETAILS

Architect: Perfido Weiskopf Wagstaff + Goettel (PWWG) Architects, Pittsburgh PA



Builder: Mistick Construction



Developer: Trek Development Group and Q Development with help from the Urban Redevelopment Authority