Historic School Building Transformed Into Affordable Apartment Building in Pittsburgh

Cornerstone Village on Larimer Avenue is an apartment building located outside of downtown Pittsburgh in the popular East Liberty neighborhood. This building wasn't always a living space — previously, it was Larimer Elementary School, which sat vacant for the past forty years. Now this historic building has a new purpose: To provide the community with affordable living quarters while still maintaining its historical architecture, which adds to the beauty of the neighborhood. The new apartments have a wide selection of spacious floor plans to fit your lifestyle, from one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with your choice of garden or townhouse.

We worked with Mistick Construction and TAI+LEE, architects PC to bring the vision to life. The goal was to maintain the history of the building, as it is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, while also providing highly energy-efficient replacement windows. There were many windows that were missing and others that didn't operate, so the old windows had to go. Because of our window's thermal performance and ability to meet the project requirements, Pella was the ideal fit for this window replacement project.

The historic building features our Pella Reserve Traditional Monumental single-hung, fixed direct set, casement & awning windows. The various wood windows provide the building with a unique look and the black finish creates a bold statement against the red brick exterior. Some interesting features of this project include the large monumental hung windows with new brickmould that were installed in-pocket without increasing window site lines. Our team at Pella of Pittsburgh was thrilled to have been a part of this project. We love being able to use our windows and doors to transform historic buildings.