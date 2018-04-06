Historic Window Replacement at Indiana University of PA
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on April 6, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Business
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Indiana County, PA
Age of Structure:
Complete building renovation done in 1988-1989
Area of Structure Involved:
College building windows
Products Used:
Indiana University of PA was in need of complete window replacement. The building's old windows had peeling paint, chipped wood, and poor glass glazing. The new custom windows matched the historic building down to the details of the trim. The windows required special glazing and a lot of detailed trim work.
The custom replacement windows turned out beautiful. The college building can now enjoy more energy efficient windows that maintain the historic look.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.