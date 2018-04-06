<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Historic Window Replacement at Indiana University of PA

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on April 6, 2018

Before

old window with peeling paint and wood rot

After

new window with exterior aluminum clad

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Business

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location:

    Indiana County, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Complete building renovation done in 1988-1989

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    College building windows

  • Products Used:

    Custom Windows

Indiana University of PA was in need of complete window replacement. The building's old windows had peeling paint, chipped wood, and poor glass glazing. The new custom windows matched the historic building down to the details of the trim. The windows required special glazing and a lot of detailed trim work.

The custom replacement windows turned out beautiful. The college building can now enjoy more energy efficient windows that maintain the historic look. 


