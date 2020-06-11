Architect Series Wood Windows Modernize Pittsburgh Brick Home
on June 11, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows, Architect Series Double Hung Windows
The homeowner of this Pittsburgh brick home needed new windows as their old ones were chipping and letting air into their home. These Pittsburgh homeowners wanted new windows that would help to modernize their home as well as make it more energy-efficient. They also wanted to make sure the new windows would match the bright red brick of their home's exterior.
We installed our Architect Series wood windows to improve the energy efficiency of the home. To match the beautiful bright red brick of the home, the homeowners chose our Iron Ore color for the aluminum cladding outside of their new windows.
