Architect Series Wood Windows Modernize Pittsburgh Brick Home

The homeowner of this Pittsburgh brick home needed new windows as their old ones were chipping and letting air into their home. These Pittsburgh homeowners wanted new windows that would help to modernize their home as well as make it more energy-efficient. They also wanted to make sure the new windows would match the bright red brick of their home's exterior.

We installed our Architect Series wood windows to improve the energy efficiency of the home. To match the beautiful bright red brick of the home, the homeowners chose our Iron Ore color for the aluminum cladding outside of their new windows.