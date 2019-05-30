Kitchen Bay Window Replacement Provides Energy Efficiency
on May 30, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
South Hills, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Kitchen
Products Used:
This South Hills, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a kitchen bay window that wasn't very sturdy or energy efficient. They wanted a new energy-efficient window that would still give them a beautiful view of their backyard.
We installed a new wood bay window and were careful to make sure the sink wasn't compromised during the replacement process.
The homeowner was ecstatic about the color of the wood trim as they felt it framed their backyard perfectly.
