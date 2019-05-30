<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Kitchen Bay Window Replacement Provides Energy Efficiency

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 30, 2019

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    South Hills, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Bay Windows, Wood Windows

This South Hills, Pennsylvania, homeowner had a kitchen bay window that wasn't very sturdy or energy efficient. They wanted a new energy-efficient window that would still give them a beautiful view of their backyard.

We installed a new wood bay window and were careful to make sure the sink wasn't compromised during the replacement process.

The homeowner was ecstatic about the color of the wood trim as they felt it framed their backyard perfectly.


