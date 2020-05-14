<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Dual Pane Casement Windows Beautifies State College Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 14, 2020

Before

An old bay window on the side of a red brick home

After

Exterior view of new wood bay window with traditional grille pattern on a red brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    State College, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Side of Home

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner was concerned about the energy efficiency of their old windows and wanted to replace them. 

We installed Lifestyle Series wood casement windows in their bay window to fix the energy efficiency issue and to provide a beautiful solution for the home.

The Lifestyle casement windows feature one of our popular grid options — removable grilles. The homeowners loved the idea that they could have grilles when they want and can remove them when they don't.


