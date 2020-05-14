Lifestyle Dual Pane Casement Windows Beautifies State College Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh
on May 14, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
State College, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Side of Home
Products Used:
This State College, Pennsylvania, homeowner was concerned about the energy efficiency of their old windows and wanted to replace them.
We installed Lifestyle Series wood casement windows in their bay window to fix the energy efficiency issue and to provide a beautiful solution for the home.
The Lifestyle casement windows feature one of our popular grid options — removable grilles. The homeowners loved the idea that they could have grilles when they want and can remove them when they don't.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.