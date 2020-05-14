Lifestyle Patio Doors Upgrade Pittsburgh Home
on May 14, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio
Products Used:
This Pittsburgh homeowner needed not one but two new patio doors. Their old patio doors were worn down.
We replaced the old patio doors with two identical Lifestyle Series sliding patio doors.
The new patio doors upgrade both the inside and outside of the room. The matching doors look beautiful, tying together and updating the room perfectly. The replacement will help the homeowner's overall energy efficiency as well.
