Lifestyle Patio Doors Upgrade Pittsburgh Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on May 14, 2020

Before

Exterior view of old hinged patio door

After

Exterior view of two new wood sliding patio doors on red brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Pittsburgh, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Pittsburgh homeowner needed not one but two new patio doors. Their old patio doors were worn down.

We replaced the old patio doors with two identical Lifestyle Series sliding patio doors.

The new patio doors upgrade both the inside and outside of the room. The matching doors look beautiful, tying together and updating the room perfectly. The replacement will help the homeowner's overall energy efficiency as well.


