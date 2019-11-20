Lifestyle Series Patio Door Enhances Erie Patio

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old, dilapidated French patio door that took up a lot of space when opened. The door was also letting in a lot of chilly air that the homeowner was worried about with the coming winter.

We replaced the hinged French patio door with a sliding patio door to reduce the amount of space the door would take up.

We replaced the old door with a triple-pane wood sliding patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The wood door allowed us to match the aesthetic of the home and the the triple pane allowed us to install blinds-between-the glass, which the homeowners were set on having.

The new door opens up the space beautifully and provides the homeowners with a little extra space to move around. The homeowners love the new upgrade.