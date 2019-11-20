<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Lifestyle Series Patio Door Enhances Erie Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on November 20, 2019

Before

Interior view of old in-swing hinged patio door

After

Exterior view of new wood sliding patio door

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Age of Structure:

    Unknown

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner had an old, dilapidated French patio door that took up a lot of space when opened. The door was also letting in a lot of chilly air that the homeowner was worried about with the coming winter.

We replaced the hinged French patio door with a sliding patio door to reduce the amount of space the door would take up. 

We replaced the old door with a triple-pane wood sliding patio door from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The wood door allowed us to match the aesthetic of the home and the the triple pane allowed us to install blinds-between-the glass, which the homeowners were set on having.

The new door opens up the space beautifully and provides the homeowners with a little extra space to move around. The homeowners love the new upgrade.


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now