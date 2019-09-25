Lifestyle Series Replacement Windows Beautify Pittsburgh Home

This Pittsburgh homeowner had old windows that were lacking in energy efficiency and didn't allow them to easily control the light being let into their home.

The homeowner wanted to maintain the overall aesthetic of their home while improving the energy efficiency.

We installed wood casement and picture windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series with traditional grille patterns and between-the-glass blinds to help control the amount of light being let into the home.

The replacement was a great fit aesthetically and helped improve the energy efficiency of the home. The homeowners love being able to adjust the amount of light in their home as they see fit with the new blinds.