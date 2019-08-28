Lifestyle Series Windows and Patio Door Upgrade Erie Home
on August 28, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Erie, PA
Age of Structure:
Unknown
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home and Patio
Products Used:
This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to update both the windows and patio door on their home.
They wanted to make sure the replacements were cohesive with one another and matched the house well. We installed new wood windows and hinged French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle series.
The replacement upgraded the home completely. The new windows and doors really gave the home a cohesive and upgraded aesthetic.
