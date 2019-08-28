<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Windows and Patio Door Upgrade Erie Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on August 28, 2019

Before

exterior view of three old wood windows

After

Exterior view of three new wood windows

Project Scope

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner needed to update both the windows and patio door on their home.

They wanted to make sure the replacements were cohesive with one another and matched the house well. We installed new wood windows and hinged French patio doors from the Pella® Lifestyle series.

The replacement upgraded the home completely. The new windows and doors really gave the home a cohesive and upgraded aesthetic.


Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

