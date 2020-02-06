<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Series Windows and Doors Modernize Pittsburgh Patio

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on February 6, 2020

Before

White front entrance of Pittsburgh home before replacement of windows and doors

After

New black windows and door on Pittsburgh home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Pittsburgh, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entrance, Patio

  • Products Used:

    French Patio Doors

This homeowner wanted to modernize their Pittsburgh home and patio area with cleaner lines and more glass to let more light in.

We replaced two windows with one large one next the door in order to provide more glass and light. This also helped to create the modern look the homeowner wanted.

Replacing the white windows with new black Lifestyle Series wood windows was also a huge factor for modernizing the space as well. The sleek, contemporary lines, black frames and added light created a beautiful modern space that the homeowner loves.


