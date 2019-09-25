Lifestyle Series Windows Improve Sight Lines

Our Pittsburgh homeowner wanted to replace the five-wide window they had in their living room in order to open up the view of their front yard.

We replaced the series of old casement windows with two larger wood picture windows and a large center casement window from the Pella® Lifestyle Series.

This gives the living room a great view of the front yard without the interrupted sight lines caused by the old individual windows. The additional glass helps brightens the living room as well.