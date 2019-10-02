Lifestyle Sliding Door Replacement Upgrades Erie Patio

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their existing patio door to improve energy efficiency and add a more beautiful wood accent to the inside of their home. The homeowner also wanted between-the-glass blinds in order to better control how much light was let into their home.

We installed a new Pella® Lifestyle Series sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds with a beautiful interior wood finish.

The new patio door is a lovely complement to the rest of the inside of the home and helps to improve the overall energy efficiency of the home.