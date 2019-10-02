<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Sliding Door Replacement Upgrades Erie Patio

Posted by Pella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 2, 2019

Before

Interior view of 20-year-old sliding patio door

After

Interior view of new wood sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Erie, PA

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

This Erie, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to upgrade their existing patio door to improve energy efficiency and add a more beautiful wood accent to the inside of their home.  The homeowner also wanted between-the-glass blinds in order to better control how much light was let into their home.

We installed a new Pella® Lifestyle Series sliding patio door with between-the-glass blinds with a beautiful interior wood finish.

The new patio door is a lovely complement to the rest of the inside of the home and helps to improve the overall energy efficiency of the home.


