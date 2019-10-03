<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Lifestyle Window Replacement Beautifies Pittsburgh Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Pittsburgh

on October 3, 2019

Before

Exterior view of brick home with old windows

After

Exterior view of brick home with all new wood windows

Project Scope

This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace  their windows to upgrade the overall look and energy efficiency of their brick home.

The homeowner wanted wood windows that would give their home a more modern feel.

We installed windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The beautiful replacement windows were the perfect upgrade the homeowner was looking for. 


