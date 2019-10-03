Lifestyle Window Replacement Beautifies Pittsburgh Home
on October 3, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Pittsburgh, PA
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
This Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, homeowner wanted to replace their windows to upgrade the overall look and energy efficiency of their brick home.
The homeowner wanted wood windows that would give their home a more modern feel.
We installed windows from the Pella® Lifestyle Series. The beautiful replacement windows were the perfect upgrade the homeowner was looking for.
