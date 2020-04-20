Lifestyle Wood Windows Beautify Erie Home

These State College, Pennsylvania, homeowners had old wood windows that were failing in terms of energy efficiency.

The homeowners wanted to keep the classic wood look inside of their home but wanted diamond grille patterns added as well.

We replaced the old wood windows with Pella® Lifestyle casement and bay windows. The beautiful wood stain on the interior matched the old windows and the rest of the home perfectly. The homeowners loved the added detail and charm of the diamond pattern.