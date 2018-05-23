Macik Custom Woodworking & Contracting Works with Pella of Pittsburgh

Pella of Pittsburgh has been working with Macik Custom Woodworking & Contracting since August 2017. Macik specializes in custom design and distinguished woodwork all around the Pittsburgh area.

Specializing in both exotic and domestic lumbers, all of Macik's lumber is handpicked. They use a multi-step finishing process to apply paints, stains, topcoats, and wood finishes for a consistent and quality final product.

As well as being a Pella Certified Contractor they also offer:

-Full service woodshop offering custom woodwork and fabrications



-Complete interior renovations



-Mobile woodshop for on-site fabrications



-Custom cabinetry



-Complete kitchen and bath renovations



-Reclaimed lumber fabrications



-Design services



-Consulting services



-Contracting



-Stair and railing installations and repairs



-Custom built solid wood entrance doors



-Entertainment centers



-Custom mantels



-Architectural mouldings including antique and historical profiles



-Custom moulding profiles



-Woodturning/lathe service



-Solid wood countertops



-Refinishing services



-Cabinet refinishing



-Professionally applied paints, stains, and topcoat finishes



-Stain and color match



-Interior lighting including accent lighting

Most recently, one of our Warrendale Trade Representatives, John Hayden, worked with owner, residential home builder, and wood worker, Orrin Macik as well as his teammate and operations manager Nick Durkin to create this amazing kitchen remodel.

Both a Pella patio door and casement windows are installed in the kitchen above. The work we did together with Macik created a beautiful space for the homeowners to enjoy cooking and spending time with their family and friends.